ANI provides news and features to all major broadcasters in the world.
The ANI text capsule gives top news with features health and entertainment content.
ANI provides compelling multilingual programmes aimed at international viewers interested in South Asia.
ANI offers round the clock facilities for both foreign and domestic channels desirous of packaging and uplinking their reports from India
BREAKING NEWS
UP to go to polls in 7 phases, first phase on Feb 11
ANI is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency providing content for every information platform, including TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers and mobiles.
We provide unmatched news coverage from South Asia including breaking news and features with regional perspectives, along with politics, business, health, technology, travel and entertainment content. The New Delhi head office is staffed by professionals round the clock 365 days a year.. where news content is collected, packaged and delivered in various formats.
TOP STORIES
- Chhattisgarh farmers give away free vegetables to protest against demonetisation
- Netaji should allow SP to contest UP polls under Akhilesh: Abu Azmi
- PM Modi to inaugurate 104th Indian Science Congress in Andhra
- One killed in Hardoi as UP Minister`s car hits handcart
- Immediate release of fishermen following India-Sri Lanka Ministerial talks
VIDEO NEWS
MULTIMEDIA
Websites and Broadband
ANI uses the latest in Internet technology to provide exclusive video , audio , text and picture content for web users.
Mobile
ANI's has a multilingual package of audio, video , SMS and MMS content for mobiles.